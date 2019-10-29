He wasn't going to be traded, then he was, but ultimately, he wasn't. That felt like all the Trent Williams news that would develop on Tuesday.

It wasn't.

Just before the NFL's trade deadline at 4 p.m., Williams reported to the Redskins, ending his holdout. Don't expect him to be lining up for the Burgundy and Gold anytime soon, though; JP Finlay has heard from a source that Williams has no intention of playing this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, that settles that. How does his showing up affect his contract, however?

Well, by walking into the team's building ahead of the deadline, Williams avoided needing to go through the league or organization to be reinstated. That means this year will count on his contract, so by this offseason, he'll have one left on his deal as opposed to two.

Now, the Redskins could try to fight that, according to Pro Football Talk. It's a little complicated, but essentially, the franchise could use a roster exemption to keep Williams off of the active roster for up to three weeks, which would mean he'd be on the active roster for fewer than the eight weeks that's been needed in the past for a contract year to count.

Again, it's complicated, which is the perfect word to describe this entire back-and-forth. Yet, currently, Williams reporting means he'll be in the final season of his deal when 2020 comes around, a fact that may diminish his trade value if the Redskins choose to move him eventually.

Expect plenty more twists and turns to come, of course. Twists and turns that could've been avoided, mind you, had the front office traded him back in August, or even before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Story continues

What Trent Williams reporting to the Redskins could mean for his contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington