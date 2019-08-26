Trent Williams is reportedly 'healthy and ready to play' ... for someone

The Redskins season opener is now less than two weeks away and left tackle Trent Williams has shown no signs of returning from his holdout.

The seven-time Pro Bowler continues to remain absent from Redskins Park while the Redskins have seemed to find his replacement. Head coach Jay Gruden announced on Monday that Donald Penn would be the Redskins' starting left tackle against Philadelphia in Week 1.

Williams has yet to speak publicly during his holdout, so his reason for staying away from Ashburn remains unclear. At first, many believed he wanted a new contract. But then, reports came out that Williams was displeased with the way Washington's medical staff treated his scalp injury and vowed to never play for the team again. Teams have inquired about Williams' trade availability as well.

If there were any questions about Williams' health related to his holdout, those can now be scrapped. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 31-year-old tackle is "healthy and ready to play."

#Redskins coach Jay Gruden reiterates that he still "very strongly" believes LT Trent Williams won't be traded. The team has privately resisted all inquiries. Note: I'm told Williams, who has had several surgeries, is now healthy and ready to play. For someone. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2019

Despite Williams reportedly being at full health and voluntarily choosing to remain away from the team, Gruden said Monday that he still does not believe the left tackle will be traded.

"Yes, I still feel that way," Gruden said, staying consistent with that belief all summer. "Very strongly."

Rapoport also reported that the Redskins have declined all inquiries regarding Williams.

Although the regular season is just days away, it does not seem likely for there to be a resolution to this situation any time soon. It's time to panic, Redskins fans.

