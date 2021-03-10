Trent Williams on possible return to 49ers: “Y’all barking up the right tree.”

Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
Cornerback Richard Sherman has expressed a desire to stay with the San Francisco 49ers that he knows likely will be unfulfilled. When it comes to teammate Trent Williams, Sherman believes that will be a different outcome.

Sherman was joined by Williams on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast and they discussed possible destinations for each other with free agency just a week away. Sherman and colleague George Chahrouri both indicated they believe Williams will remain with the 49ers.

I’ve got San Francisco. I’ve got him staying in San Francisco for the faithful,” Sherman said. “I think he stays in San Francisco. I think he makes you guys happy for another 5-6 years and gets his gold jacket and then decides whether he wants it in Washington or San Francisco.”

Williams didn’t disagree with their assessment.

“That’s not a bad take, fellas,” Williams replied. “That’s not a bad take. Y’all barking up the right tree.”

Williams was traded to the 49ers from Washington last year after sitting out a season due to health issues and a dispute with the organization over his treatment.

Both Williams and Sherman are set to be unrestricted free agents.

When it comes to Sherman, Williams named several AFC teams with the hope he wouldn’t have to play against him.

“As long as he don’t end up back in Seattle, I can deal with anything. I definitely don’t want to see him twice a year if I’m in San Francisco,” Williams said.

Trent Williams on possible return to 49ers: “Y’all barking up the right tree.” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

