Trent Williams planned to play for Redskins in 2019 before being placed on Non-Football Injury list

Former Redskins left tackle Trent Williams did not play a snap for the Burgundy and Gold in 2019, but that almost wasn't the case.

Williams held out for the first half of the 2019 season after Redskins team doctors misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his head for nearly six years. The 31-year-old reported just minutes before the trade deadline after the organization refused to trade him, but failed his physical due to helmet discomfort. Shortly after, he was placed on the Non-Football Injury list, which ended his season.

On the latest episode of NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport's podcast, Williams explained that he actually planned to play for the Redskins in 2019 after he eventually reported to the team.

"The competitive juices started to flow, so I was really prepared to make my return last year," Williams said. "I know all of the things that had went on and just being in that facility, being around teammates, being around the guys you fought with and bled with for some many years. It was almost impossible for me to fight the urge not to just want to get back on the field."

After the left tackle could not find a comfortable helmet, he had arranged for a new one to be shipped. Once the new helmet arrived, the left tackle planned on making his return.

"I was literally waiting on my new helmet to come in," he said. "I was getting ready to kind of gear up and it was going to be somewhat of a surprise to some, but I think for the people who know me best they know how competitive I am.

"I was put on NFI right before I could even get the helmet to get back out there," Williams continued. "It was a bummer but figured it was just how it was supposed to work out."

By placing Williams on the NFI list, the Redskins saved nearly $6 million in salary.

Washington traded the seven-time Pro Bowler to the San Francisco 49ers on April 25 in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick. Williams has one year remaining on his current deal.

