Trent Williams to take his physical in Washington today

While we still don’t know what Trent Williams plans to do this season, we should at least find out if he’s able to.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Washington left tackle will take a physical today for the team, though it’s still unclear if he’s going to practice or otherwise participate.

Williams ended his holdout yesterday after the trade deadline and met with team officials, after earlier reports that he had no intention of playing for the team again after offseason issues with their handling of his medical condition.

There’s still plenty of unknown regarding the situation, including his future contract status and what their plans are for him in the short term.