Trent Williams' PFF grades from 49ers-Cardinals prove doubters wrong

On Monday night in Mexico City, Trent Williams silenced all of the social media experts who believed the left tackle was tipping the 49ers’ plays with his foot stance during games.

The All-Pro offensive lineman arguably is the NFL's best and received his highest PFF grades of the 2022 NFL season in San Francisco's 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.

Williams allowed only two quarterback pressures (both hurries) in 30 pass plays, earning a 94.4 overall grade. Not only is that his highest of grade of the season, but it was the highest earned by a tackle in the league for Week 11.

The 13-year vet scoffed at questions about his foot positioning while at the Air Force academy prior to the club’s trip to Mexico City. Williams explained that even if he did have a different stance for a run play, it wouldn’t tip off opponents to which of the myriad of plays in Kyle Shanahan’s playbook were on deck.

Williams’ 92.4 overall grade on the season is the highest of any offensive lineman in the NFL, and the Oklahoma alum consistently has been protecting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s blind side since being traded to the club in 2020.

Along with Williams’ standout performance, several other 49ers had high grades from their Monday night win. Here are more PFF highlights:

Offense

TE George Kittle - 89.8

Kittle caught four of his six targets to lead the team with 84 yards and two touchdowns, with 54 of the tight end’s yards coming after the catch.

RB Elijah Mitchell - 85.7

Mitchell led the team with nine carries for 59 yards -- a 6.6-yard average per carry with 34 yards coming after contact.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 79.9

McCaffrey carried the ball seven times for 39 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 67 yards. Five of his seven catches resulted in a first down.

Offensive line

The 49ers' offensive line allowed seven total pressures with no quarterback sacks.

Story continues

LG Aaron Banks - 64.3 (one hit, one hurry)

C Jake Brendel - 74.1 (no pressures)

RG Daniel Brunskill - 80.0 (no pressures)

RG Spencer Burford - 54.3 (one hit)

RT Mike McGlinchey - 48.8 (two hits)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers quarterback was under pressure on just eight of his 29 dropbacks (27.6 percent). Garoppolo used play action on four of 29 dropbacks (13.8 percent) and 24 of his 29 pass attempts came out of the shotgun (82.8 percent).

Of Garoppolo's 228 passing yards, 153 (66 percent) came after the catch.

Defense

The 49ers' defensive line recorded a whopping 23 total pressures on Cardinals quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley. The two quarterbacks completed 30 of their 44 attempts for 277 yards, no touchdowns and an interception apiece.

DL Charles Omenihu - 84.1

Omenihu led the 49ers with eight total pressures (one hit, seven hurries). Over the last two weeks, Omenihu is tied with Nick Bosa and Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for the NFL's most quarterback pressures (14).

Defensive line

Nick Bosa - 64.4 (one sack, one hit, three hurries)

Drake Jackson - 60.6 (two hurries)

Jordan Willis - 71.1 (two hurries)

Kevin Givens - 66.6 (one sack)

Hassan Ridgeway - 62.8 (one hurry)

T.Y. McGill - 78.0 (one hit)

Kerry Hyder - 70.2 (one hurry)

Linebacker Fred Warner recorded a quarterback sack and safety Talanoa Hufanga notched one hurry.

The 49ers blitzed on just five of Colt McCoy's 40 dropbacks.

LB Dre Greenlaw - 82.3

According to PFF, Greenlaw led the team with nine solo tackles. The linebacker also shined in coverage, allowing just four catches on nine targets for 23 yards. Greenlaw also recorded one pass breakup.

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 79.7

The second-year defensive back was targeted just twice and allowed one catch for five yards.

