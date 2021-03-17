Trent Williams passes David Bakhtiari (just barely) as highest paid OL in NFL history

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
David Bakhtiari’s run as the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history didn’t last long.

On Tuesday night, Trent Williams re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers on a deal worth $23,010,000 per year, just passing Bakhtiari’s deal with the Green Bay Packers worth $23,000,000 per year in new money.

Williams’ deal is for $138.06 million over six years, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Bakhtiari’s contract –signed in late November – was $92 million over four years.

The difference in value per year is just $10,000.

Don’t think the Packers offensive tackle didn’t notice:

Without a doubt, Williams used Bakhtiari’s record-setting contract as a guide to his own new deal with the 49ers.

Williams might be 32 years old, but he was going to be a highly-coveted an unrestricted free agent, increasing his leverage in negotiations with the 49ers, while Bakhtiari re-signed with the Packers during the season, before his contract expired.

Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro and a first-team All-Pro in 2020, is recovering from an ACL injury suffered before Week 17 last season. The Packers are happy with his recovery so far, but the 29-year-old could miss the start of the 2021 season.

