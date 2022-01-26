Trent Williams not practicing Wednesday, believes he’ll play Sunday

49ers left tackle Trent Williams did not play in the team’s Week 18 win over the Rams and his status for the NFC Championship Game between the teams is a point of interest this week as well.

Williams hurt his ankle in last Saturday’s win over the Packers and was on crutches after the game, but only missed one snap in the 13-10 victory. He will not practice on Wednesday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he shared Williams’ optimistic view about his availability for Sunday.

“He believes he’s playing and so do I,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) will also miss Wednesday’s practice. Running back Jeff Wilson (knee) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) are set for limited practices. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are set for full practices.

