Trent Williams: I will never be a Redskin again

Trent Williams played his last game for Washington on Dec. 30. He will not play for the team again, Williams has made clear.

All that is left is for Washington to trade Williams in the offseason.

“Pretty much just seeing where I’m going to be at, getting a fresh start, and being able to lace my cleats up and get back on the football field,” Williams told Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com. “That’s just what I look forward to. A nice little break, it’s what my body needed, but in my mind, I’m ready to get back.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Williams repeatedly defended owner Dan Snyder while accusing team doctors of misdiagnosing a tumor on his head. But Williams told Walker that Snyder was unhappy with Williams criticizing the organization and retaliated by placing Williams on the non-football injury list and opting not to pay him.

“Obviously, me speaking out about it, [Snyder] wasn’t too happy about it,” Williams said. “Obviously, no matter what I said or how I felt about him, just speaking out against the organization and kind of putting people on notice about how things are going around there, I don’t think he was particularly happy with that, which led to them putting me on the NFI list prematurely and choosing not to pay me.

“Of course, he had a leg in that. It is what it is, at this point. It’s over with. I’ll never be a Redskin again, so I don’t have to worry about it.”