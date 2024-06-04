Trent Williams misses Day 1 of 49ers mandatory minicamp for good reason

49ers left tackle Trent Williams was one of two players not in attendance when the club convened Tuesday for mandatory minicamp. The other was wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is in search of a contract extension. Williams’ absence was not contract related according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The veteran left tackle missed Day 1 of the three-day mandatory sessions because he was attending his daughter’s graduation. Shanahan told reporters he expects Williams to be in attendance Wednesday for the second day of the practices.

While these practices are mandatory, a player like Williams who is entering his 14th NFL season isn’t going to glean much from them. In fact, once he arrives he may not even participate.

Attending something special like a child’s graduation is going to be far more meaningful for Williams than getting to football practice, particularly a football practice in early June.

As long as Williams is healthy and ready to play by Week 1, the 49ers will be fine with whatever he does in the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire