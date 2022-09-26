Trent Williams to miss “some time” with high-ankle sprain

Reuters Videos
STORY: Global unrest has not waivered over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman detained by the morality police. Demonstrations continued to gain traction all over the world. Protestors clashed with police outside the Iranian embassy in London on Sunday (September 25).Outside the White House protestors denounced what they called Iran’s "terrorist regime."Iran has summoned both British and Norwegian ambassadors over what it calls ‘interference and hostile media coverage of the nationwide unrest.Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also criticized America’s support for "rioters" a term Tehran has coined for those who have joined the protest which have swept the country causing authorities to crackdown on security and curb internet freedoms. Demonstrations which erupted just over a week ago after Amini died in detention after being arrested by the morality police who enforce strict rules in Iran requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.Rallies have been held continuously over the last week across the globe, From Tehran to Berlin, Toronto and here in Athens.Many protestors have called for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Women have played a prominent role in the protests. Burning veils and cutting their own hair has become a symbol of defiance. [Eli Fazlollah, Protester]"I'm cutting my hair because many of my sisters in Iran are going to die, maybe tomorrow, because of hijab, and I don't want it, and I hate it, and I don't want to follow this terrorist and dictator regime. And I'm here to support my people because they don't have (a) voice, they don't have journalists to speak up about them."Iran's state television said more than 40 people have been killed since the protests broke out.The semi-official Mehr news agency said on Sunday eight members of the Basij, a militia under the umbrella of the Revolutionary Guards - were among the dead.Details of casualties have trickled out slowly, partly because of the restrictions on communication.