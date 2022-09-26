Trent Williams to miss “some time” with high-ankle sprain

Breaking news:

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday night’s 11-10 loss to the Broncos that the team thought left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain in the game and Monday brought confirmation of that feeling.

Shanahan told reporters at his Monday press conference that Williams will miss “some time” as a result of the injury. Shanahan said that Williams does not need to have surgery and that an exact timeline for his recovery won’t be known until swelling goes down, but that the tackle could be out for a month or so.

Colton McKivitz and fifth-round pick Jaylon Moore stepped in for Williams on Sunday night and Shanahan indicated McKivitz will be the starter against the Rams in Week Four.

Shanahan also said that linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has an MCL sprain that will keep him out of the lineup for multiple weeks.

