Trent Williams making 'really good progress' from ankle injury, John Lynch says

Lynch: Williams making 'really good progress' from ankle injury

Trent Williams is going to do everything in his power to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The All-Pro left tackle sustained a sprained ankle in San Francisco's 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field last Sunday. Set to face off against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Williams' status remains up in the air.

Coach Kyle Shanahan certainly wouldn't be surprised to see Williams on the field vs. the Rams.

"In Trent's mind, there's no way he's not playing," Shanahan said Wednesday. "That's why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn't let him. So, hopefully, we'll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he's playing, and so do I."

General manager John Lynch Joined KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks" Thursday afternoon and also expressed optimism that Williams will play.

"I never doubt Trent Williams," Lynch said. "I know how much this means to Trent. I believe, in his 11th year in the league, he hasn't had many opportunities in the playoffs. A guy like that, football means so much to him. He's going to do everything in his power, and Trent is doing that. (h/t 49ers Webzone)

"He's doing treatment around the clock, I think making really good progress. While he hasn't been on the field as of yet, I suppose 'hopeful' is the right word. But I, like Kyle, never doubt Trent Williams."

If this were a regular-season game, there is a good chance that the 49ers would err on the side of caution and Williams wouldn't play. But this is the NFC Championship, the biggest game of the season, one game away from a Super Bowl LVI appearance.

Against a fierce pass rush led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, it's an all-hands-on-deck scenario for the 49ers' offensive line on Sunday.

