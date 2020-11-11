Trent Williams leaves touching message for Morgan Moses on signed jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams once spent a lot of time along with Morgan Moses on Washington's offensive line.

Wednesday, Moses posted a signed Washington jersey from the 7x Pro Bowler which featured a very special message.

Message from Trent Williams to Morgan Moses, the former and current leaders of the Washington offensive line. pic.twitter.com/HEXeC0obwH — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 11, 2020

"My dawg, my lil brudda, I'm proud of the man and player you have grown into. The teammate you are the leader you are in the locker room makes you irreplaceable. I pray god continues to bless you and the fam with perfect health. Stay blessed. keep grinding. Love ya 4 life!! family forever," Williams wrote.

The leadership aspect of Williams' note to Moses has been especially relevant to Moses' increased role with the team, especially as one of the few veteran faces.

Sunday, Moses attempted to fire up the offensive line towards the end of the second quarter after a series of poor effort and execution. While Washington went on to lose the game it was promising to see a player fired up in hopes to rally the team.