Trent Williams to the Jets? New York interested in the Redskins OT, per report

A day after Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams has reportedly been allowed to speak with other teams about a potential trade, there's at least one team interested in his services.

The New York Jets are reportedly pursuing Williams, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic NYC.

Left tackle is a position the Jets need to address this offseason. In 2019, New York allowed an average of over three sacks a game, the fourth-worst mark in the league. After signing prized free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell a year ago, the rusher was unable to maximize his talent behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Jets' rushers averaged just 0.7 yards before contact a year ago, the NFL's worst mark.

Longtime veteran Kelvin Beachum started 13 games at the position a year ago, but New York could use a significant upgrade by adding Williams. The Jets are one of the multiple teams that could benefit from Williams' services.

Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, held out all of the 2019 season after Redskins team doctors misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his brain for nearly six seasons. Williams reported to Washington minutes before the trade deadline last season and planned to return, but the Redskins placed him on the Non-Football Injury list days later, ending his season without No. 71 playing a snap.

Williams turns 32 in July and has not played a full season since 2013.

