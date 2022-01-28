The 49ers expected to have running backs Jeff Wilson (ankle) and Elijah Mitchell (knee) back at practice Thursday. Only one returned.

The team’s practice report shows Wilson remained out, while Mitchell was limited.

It is the second day in a row Kyle Shanahan indicated Wilson would get at least limited work. Wilson, though, hasn’t participated this week.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) also remained out.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) are fully participated. Thomas was limited on Wednesday.

Trent Williams, Jeff Wilson remain out of practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk