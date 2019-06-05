Trent Williams isn’t taking a risk with Redskins minicamp, but Brandon Scherff is

Trent Williams isnt taking a risk with Redskins minicamp, but Brandon Scherff is originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

ASHBURN -- The Washington Redskins roster consists of two Pro Bowl caliber offensive lineman. Both are dealing with physical and contractual matters.

One of them, right guard Brandon Scherff, ran, stretched and generally participated with teammates during the first two days of the team's mandatory minicamp.

The other, left tackle Trent Williams, defiantly did not.

The circumstances compare on certain levels. How each chose to handle their business, very far apart.

Williams, seven times a Pro Bowl selection over his nine-year career, is staying away from the team due to frustration with the team's medical staff according to a CBS Sports report. Specifically, treatment of a growth on Williams' scalp that was surgically removed earlier this off-season. One source offered a similar angle to NBC Sports Washington. Other outlets later confirmed the report.

This followed Tuesday's reporting that Williams primarily remained elsewhere because of contract concerns. He has $23.5 million in base salary plus bonuses over the remaining two years of his five-year deal, $66 million deal according to salary website Spotrac. Williams' annual average salary of $13.6 million ranks sixth among NFL tackles. Only $1.9 million of his 2020 salary is guaranteed.

Scherff, who is recovering from season-ending pectoral surgery is not currently on the Redskins salary cap ledger for 2020. His four-year, $21.2 million rookie contract ended after last season, but the team previously exercised the fifth-year team option that pays the sixth selection in the 2015 NFL Draft $12.5 million.

The long-held assumption had the Redskins coming to terms on an extension. Doing so would lower the 2019 cap hit and more importantly keep the valued lineman around beyond the current campaign. Maybe there's a deal over the summer or before the season kicks off. For now, Scherff is set to play on an expiring contract – and show up for the off-season work.

"I'm working with the training staff. Dr. (Robin) West did my surgery and she's been here," Scherff said to NBC Sports Washington Wednesday. "It's nice to be here to actually ask what I can improve on. She's got a plan set for me. I'm working with (strength and conditioning coach) Chad (Englehart). I've been here pretty much all off-season. They know my body and that's what's best for me."

Plenty of logic there – but that's about rehabbing from the Week 9 left shoulder injury. The no-tackling minicamp sessions do not compare to real game action, but injuries happen. The Redskins lost linebacker Reuben Foster to a non-contact knee in the first OTA session last month.

Scherff, 27, is poised for a lucrative contract one way or another unless he suffers a significant injury. Yet he joined the team for minicamp and two previous OTA sessions.

"I don't want to come to camp rusty," Scherff told NBC Sports Washington. "I'm guaranteed one more year (on my contract). I have to play the best ball I can. I just love playing ball."

Williams, who turns 31 next month, does as well. Despite the current uncertainty, the storyline will eventually return to Williams playing football. That's likely with the Redskins, simply based on that's the organization with which he signed a contract.

"There's always going to be different reports out. You never know what to believe," said running back Adrian Peterson, who skipped commenting on whether his former University of Oklahoma teammate discussed the reasoning behind his absence. "It's minicamp. I'm sure it's not the first time [Trent has] missed it before. Whenever he comes back, he'll be ready to roll. That's what I do know."

We also now know the path Williams chose to handle his affairs. Not necessarily better or worse than Scherff's approach, but different.

"I have not heard anything," Scherff told reporters Wednesday upon being told of the latest headlines involving Williams. "That's up to Trent. It's a business and he has to take care of himself."

