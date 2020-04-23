The Trent Williams Instagram story that had Redskins fans losing their minds

Wednesday night, Trent Williams posted a cryptic Instagram story that sent Redskins fans into hysterics.

Fans suggest the series of emojis, including three eyeball emojis, praying hands and a winking face in Williams' Instagram story, suggest a trade is done or close to being done between the Redskins and the Cleveland Browns. Williams also reportedly followed Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on Instagram Wednesday night.

The #Redskins LT Trent Williams posted this on his Instagram, can someone help me out and tell me what this mean? pic.twitter.com/GEBhjP9zaa — Christopher Reiss (@ReissReport) April 23, 2020

Williams has been linked to the Browns before, ESPN's Josina Anderson reporting Tuesday that a trade was "still on the table" and Wednesday afternoon, Dan Patrick reported Washington will receive a first-round pick in exchange.

With Draft day here, expect continued fast-moving speculation around Williams' future.

