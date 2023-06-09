Trent Williams is impressed by the ability of Trey Lance to stay positive

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has experienced a rough road during his time in the NFL. But that hasn&#8217;t diminished his attitude or outlook. Tackle Trent Williams has credited Lance for staying positive through everything he has endured. Last year, after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week Two, Lance remained fully engaged with the team. [more]

