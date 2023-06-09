Trent Williams is impressed by the ability of Trey Lance to stay positive
49ers quarterback Trey Lance has experienced a rough road during his time in the NFL. But that hasn’t diminished his attitude or outlook. Tackle Trent Williams has credited Lance for staying positive through everything he has endured. Last year, after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week Two, Lance remained fully engaged with the team. [more]
