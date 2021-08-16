Trent Williams hobbled off practice field; 49ers 'not overly concerned'

Williams hobbled off practice field; 49ers 'not overly concerned' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams apparently exited 49ers practice early on Monday after hurting either his knee or hip, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

"I didn't see it, they said he was clipped, hip or knee or something, we got him out, didn't seem overly concerned but we gotta look at him when we get inside," Shanahan said from Santa Clara.

Taking precautions with Williams makes all the sense in the world. Not only did the 49ers reward the left tackle's strong effort last season with a six-year, $138 million contract this offseason, but Williams is 33 years old and hasn't played a full NFL campaign since 2013.

Especially after rookie quarterback Trey Lance was sacked four times in the 49ers' preseason opener over the weekend, the pressure will be on for the offensive line to keep whoever is under center upright and healthy throughout the 17-game regular season.

Colton McKivitz has experience playing both tackle and guard and could slide into one of the two tackle spots in the event Williams is forced to miss time.

