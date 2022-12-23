Trent Williams' hilariously poetic metaphor on feelings towards Commanders

Williams offers poetic metaphor on feelings about Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams is focused on the 49ers' task at hand: Finishing the season strong and winning a Super Bowl.

In speaking to reporters in the locker room after practice on Thursday, Williams was asked if San Francisco's matchup with the Washington Commanders, his former team, at Levi's Stadium on Saturday is extra meaningful for the Pro Bowl left tackle.

His answer was poetic and rather beautiful, actually.

"I mean, it's so hard to go forward when you're looking back, right?" Williams said. "If you drove home looking in the rearview the whole time, you'd probably wreck.

"So I'm looking forward to adding another ring, and continuing to stack accolades, I just made my 10th Pro Bowl, looking at, hopefully, back-to-back All-Pro seasons. That's what I'm focused on, I'm not focused on turmoil or trials and tribulations I've overcome or anything like that."

Williams was traded from the then-Redskins to San Francisco before the 2020 season after a tumultuous tenure in Washington.

Since the trade, Williams has been selected to three Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro in 2021 with the 49ers. A win on Saturday against his former team puts him one step closer to his ultimate goal.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast