Trent Williams Has High Praise for Vikings Lineman

The Vikings might have gotten a steal in the draft last year.

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Vikings were very interested in trading with the Washington Commanders for All-Pro tackle Trent Williams. It came out on day three of the draft that Williams wouldn’t play for the Vikings so he wound up in San Francisco.

Upon arrival, Williams has been a massive difference maker, dominating for the 49ers and earning a league-high extension for his troubles.

After day two of joint practices, Williams spoke about his growing relationship with the second-year tackle Christian Darrisaw.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams said he sees a lot of himself in Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw. He talked about his growing relationship with Darrisaw and that he gives him pointers — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 18, 2022

Considering he was just compared to Williams, the fact that his relationship is growing with the All-Pro is a great sign.

Darrisaw is primed for a great season opposite Brian O’Neill.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire