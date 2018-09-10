Trent Williams: We got the Adrian Peterson “we know and love”

Running back Adrian Peterson‘s first game of the 2018 season made some history.

Peterson gained 166 yards from scrimmage in Washington’s 24-6 win over Arizona and that makes Peterson the oldest back in NFL history to gain at least 150 yards from scrimmage in the first week of a season. He also scored his 100th career rushing touchdown and passed Jim Brown for 10th place on the league’s all-time rushing list.

Left tackle Trent Williams said “that’s the Adrian we know and love right there” after the game and it was the kind of performance that we haven’t seen much of from Peterson in the last couple of years. Peterson still found things lacking in his first outing with his new team.

“I left a lot of yards out there,” Peterson said, via ESPN.com. “Conditioning, I felt strong. My eyes, for whatever reason, aren’t as sharp as I expected them to be. There were some missed holes there, some missed opportunities. That happens.”

The next task for Peterson will be to show that he can be effective week in and week out. If he does, Sunday’s milestones won’t be the last one he reaches this season.