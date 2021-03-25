Trent Williams glad to play with Alex Mack at center

The 49ers have worked to stabilize their offensive line, re-signing left tackle Trent Williams to a monster contract and bringing in center Alex Mack.

Mack played under San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland and Atlanta, which is part of why the 35-year-old veteran wanted to join San Francisco. And while Williams has garnered most of the headlines, and is critical to the offense’s success, the left tackle sees Mack as another vital piece.

“Any time Kyle’s offense has been successful, it pretty much starts from the center,” Williams said, via of Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. “The center is the brain trust of our offense and our offensive line, so to get a guy who is an All Pro, that’s a Pro Bowler, that literally plays the position at the highest level you can play it at for as long as he has in the NFL, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Mack was a Browns first-round pick back in 2009 and has started 179 games in 12 pro seasons. He had a streak of 90 consecutive starts snapped in Week 16 of the 2020 season when he missed a game due to a concussion. Mack ended 2020 on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

