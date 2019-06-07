With Trent Williams' future in question, Redskins attempted to add depth at tackle off waiver wire originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

As the Redskins and Trent Williams try to move forward in their strained relationship, it appears the team is making contingency plans.

A new report by ESPN's Field Yates reveals that the Redskins were planning to acquire LT Desmond Harrison off of waivers.

Had the Cardinals not claimed OT Desmond Harrison, he would have become a Redskin. Washington was the only other team to our a claim in on him. Notable with the current Trent Williams situation. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 7, 2019

Had it not been for the Cardinals, Washington would likely have received a backup option at LT if they and Williams are unable to come to terms. At the very least, Harrison would have been an extra piece for an injury-prone offensive line.

Nevertheless, it shows that Washington is at least trying to make moves to bolster the depth along their offensive line. This time, they just fell short on the waiver wire.

Harrison played for the Cleveland Browns in the 2018-19 season, starting at left tackle for the team's first eight games. The 25-year-old was benched after the team fired head coach Hue Jackson and promoted Gregg Williams. Back in the 2018 NFL Combine, he made waves with a 4.9 second 40-yard dash time but ultimately went undrafted.

