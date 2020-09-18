Trent Williams' full game, not viral block, impressed Nick Bosa most

Williams' full game, not viral block, impressed Bosa most originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Willams’ block of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks went viral last Sunday even before the 49ers-Cardinals game even was over.

The left tackle’s highlight was one of the bright spots in the 49ers' 24-20 loss on Sunday, and you can see why.

Trent Williams absolutely DEMOLISHED the defender 😱pic.twitter.com/3VSW93vKKE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 13, 2020

Still, reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa wasn’t as impressed by the block as what Williams did throughout the game.

“It was pretty clean cut,” Bosa said on Thursday. “He destroyed that guy. I think that’s super impressive. It’s not something that not many tackles do, but I’m more impressed by how he held up against Chandler Jones the entire game.”

“He made Chandler look like an average dude out there which is almost impossible to do, and for him to do that (his) first game back, that’s pretty unbelievable.”

Bosa has reason to be in awe, as Jones has been a gamechanger for the Cardinals. The First Team All-Pro has racked up 97 career sacks, 106 tackles for a loss and 164 quarterback hits. He got through to Jimmy Garoppolo once on Sunday, but it wasn’t by getting past Williams.

Bosa has used Williams’ athleticism to his own advantage every day in practice, and it has changed the way the Bosa approaches rushing the passer. The sophomore edge rusher added that Williams’ plan of attack can be different on each play, which keeps Bosa on his toes.

The lovefest between the 49ers teammates goes both ways. Before training camp, Williams said he he planned to use Bosa to knock the rust off as he prepared for his return. Williams has been impressed by the second year pass rusher, and clearly their practice time together paid off.

Williams didn’t skip a beat in the 49ers' first game, only allowing one hurry in pass protection. His 88.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus was highest on the team, and the second highest among all tackles so far in Week 1.

“I think it’s really cool to have somebody who is the best at what they do, bar none, number one best at what they do on your team,” Bosa said of Williams. “I watch him every day and I’m just happy he’s on my team.”