Trent Williams explains viral photo teasing Cowboys fans after 2022 playoff win

They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

After the 49ers defeated the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys last season in a chaotic wild-card finish at AT&T Stadium, photographer Cooper Neill captured an iconic photo that perfectly illustrated how the 49ers and The Faithful were feeling at that moment.

One year later, 49ers star tackle Trent Williams explained the infamous photo of him where he’s seen savagely pointing and laughing at Cowboys fans.

"I was happy," Williams said of that moment (h/t 49ers Webzone's David Bonilla). "I just got my first playoff victory. I was looking for my family in the stands, and I was getting ready to walk off when I seen two dudes, seeing the bird flying.

"I just thought it was pretty funny that they would care that much to just sit there and wait, throwing the finger. So I pointed it out, started laughing. Obviously, I wanted to not humiliate them but just kind of highlight the behavior."

Now, 369 days after that candid moment, the 49ers and Cowboys face each other once again. This time, it will be on 49ers’ turf at Levi’s Stadium -- and the stakes are much higher.

The winner will earn a ticket to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, and will be just one win away from Super Bowl LVII.

49ers tight end George Kittle is a big fan of the picture, but knows it -- and the loss -- will spark a fire for a vengeance for the Cowboys.

"It's fantastic," Kittle said of the photo. "Honestly, it's great for Trent Williams to keep his composure, and honestly, that was the best reaction possible, just laughing in their faces. I love that, and I know that the Cowboys have probably seen that too, and they're going to use that as motivation, and I can't wait to play football on Sunday."

It could be the biggest game ever played at Levi’s Stadium, and both teams will be giving it their all as they fight to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to their cities for the first time in over 25 years.

