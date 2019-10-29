Trent Williams ends holdout and reports to Redskins, per report
Trent Williams' holdout from the Redskins is over.
After holding out from OTAs, training camp, and the first eight weeks of the regular season, the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle has reported to the Redskins on Tuesday, per NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall. ESPN's Adam Schefter has confirmed the news.
Williams' arrival at Redskins Park comes after the team decided to not trade him, despite interest from the Browns and other teams. The NFL trade deadline was 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
While his holdout has reached a conclusion, the next step in the Trent Williams saga is still unknown.
MORE REDSKINS NEWS:
