Trent Williams' holdout from the Redskins is over.

After holding out from OTAs, training camp, and the first eight weeks of the regular season, the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle has reported to the Redskins on Tuesday, per NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall. ESPN's Adam Schefter has confirmed the news.

Williams' arrival at Redskins Park comes after the team decided to not trade him, despite interest from the Browns and other teams. The NFL trade deadline was 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While his holdout has reached a conclusion, the next step in the Trent Williams saga is still unknown.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Trent Williams ends holdout and reports to Redskins, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington