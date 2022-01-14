49ers' Trent Williams won't need elbow surgery in NFL offseason

49ers' Williams won't need offseason surgery on injured elbow originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Trent Williams’ elbow just needed another week of rest.

The Pro Bowl left tackle spoke to media on Thursday and gave an update on his elbow injury that occurred on the sixth play of the 49ers’ Week 17 win over the Houston Texans.

“It won’t require surgery,” Williams said. “There’s a non-surgical approach, so that is what we will lean on taking.”

With the 49ers' playoff hopes in the balance, the 33-year old lineman helped make the decision to not leave the game immediately after the injury occurred. Williams gutted it out, but paid the price of missing the team’s final regular-season matchup against the Rams.

The veteran left tackle appears much more optimistic than the previous week, when he had a good idea that he wouldn’t be able to play in the team’s final contest. Williams explained why he and the team waited until the 11th hour to make the decision.

“I knew going last week was a bit of a shot in the dark,” Williams said. “But with the season being where it was, I just couldn’t’ give up on myself early in the week. So I just thought I’d give it to the very last second to see if I could make any breakthroughs or get any better to see if I could push through it."

On Thursday, Williams returned to participate in a limited fashion with the intention that he will be available to play in Sunday’s wild-card matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Elbow is doing good, a lot of improvement over the past week or so,” Williams said. “I practiced today and it felt pretty good. I chose to go with the tape, I’m not a huge fan of the brace so I went with the tape today and everything feels pretty good.”

Story continues

Williams will be needed on the offensive line to protect Jimmy Garoppolo from the Cowboys' pass rush that is led by what the left tackle calls one of the best three-man tandems in the league: DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast