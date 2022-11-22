Trent Williams drops perfect snake analogy to describe 49ers' stellar defense

Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed.

The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best analogy for the defensive unit thus far.

“I look at our defense and it’s kind of like a boa constrictor,” Williams said. “Early, you can tell the [opposing] offense has their game plan. They have plays that they especially dialed up for us, but once they shoot that bullet out of the gun, it’s like the defense continues to close in.

“Every time they take a breath the defense gets tighter and tighter.”

The 49ers' defense allowed only 67 yards rushing and 247 yards through the air, but it was the second half where defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans tightened the screws. The group only allowed 129 offensive yards after halftime and kept the Cardinals off the board.

Williams gave respect to their opponents, who have been able to put up points early in the past three games. The 13-year vet spoke with experience how frustrating it can be as an offense when you can’t get into a rhythm on the field.

“Not not saying that people don’t make plays in the NFL, but when it is that hard to move the ball on a defense it can really discourage you,” Williams said. “Especially when the offense is scoring with the ball and not turning it over.”

Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Kevin Givens all recorded sacks of Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy up front. The secondary also did its part, as Charvarius “Mooney” Ward led the team with 10 total tackles and both Jimmie Ward and rookie Sam Womack recorded interceptions.

Williams believes it is the talent on all three levels of the defense that makes the group so difficult to play against.

“DeMeco is such a good coordinator,” Williams said. “Good defensive players around the board. You’ve got Bosa, who is the best in the NFL. That D-line is vicious, and they keep coming and those linebackers hit anything moving. Safeties are flying around and the corners are really sticky on the edge.

“It’s a recipe for a championship defense. It’s more than just putting people out there, though. You got to continue to execute and play mistake free football. And we can get these results.”

The 49ers can put their suitcases away for a while with a three-game home series on deck, beginning with the New Orleans Saints coming to the Bay Area on Sunday.

