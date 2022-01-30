Trent Williams dealing with Grade 2, high-ankle sprain

49ers left tackle Trent Williams is active for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Rams. But he will likely be impacted in some way by his ankle injury.

Williams told NFL Media’s Stacey Dales during pregame warmups that he’s dealing with a Grade 2, high-ankle sprain. That essentially means he’s dealing with a partial tear within the ankle.

Williams did not practice all week with the injury.

But in his 12th season as a pro, this is Williams’ first NFC Championship Game. That’s likely a significant factor in why he’s been so determined to play this week.

If Williams has to come out, Colton McKivitz would likely sub in at left tackle. He started for Williams in Week 18 when Williams missed the contest with an elbow injury.

Kickoff between the Rams and 49ers is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET.

