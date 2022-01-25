The 49ers survived Green Bay, but the obvious concern after the game was the health of some of San Francisco’s best players.

X-rays of left tackle Trent Williams‘ right ankle did not reveal a fracture. He has an ankle sprain, according to Kyle Sanahan, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. But Shanahan said he wasn’t sure whether Williams’ injury was a high-ankle sprain.

Williams played all but one snap in Saturday’s victory.

Receiver Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the side of the leg. Shanahan said Samuel is sore today, but the 49ers expect Samuel to be able to practice this week.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. Unlike with Williams’ ankle sprain, Shanahan was more forthcoming with Wilson’s injury, allowing that it wasn’t a high-ankle sprain. Wilson has a chance to play Sunday.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas was inactive with a bone bruise in his knee. He is doing “much better” this week and has a “better chance” to play against the Rams, according to Shanahan.

It’s early, but Williams looks like the player whose availability appears the most in doubt. He missed the Week 18 game against the Rams with an elbow injury.

Trent Williams dealing with ankle sprain; Deebo Samuel is sore but expected to practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk