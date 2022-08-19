How Trent Williams-Danielle Hunter friendship backfired on 49ers' star

How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.

Hunter and Williams have known each other since the Vikings' pass rusher was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The two train together during the offseason in Houston. Hunter spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about how the 49ers' All-Pro has helped sharpen his skills as a pass rusher.

“He is always at the top of his game,” Hunter said. “It’s always an honor going against someone like that because he’s been in the game a long time. You can learn a lot of things going up against a guy like him.”

Williams, who is heading into his 13th NFL season, has enjoyed his friendship with Hunter. Like with 49ers All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa, Williams has been a resource for Hunter, sharing techniques to help refine his pass rushing skills.

“I hate Danielle,” Williams said with a laugh on Thursday. “I love him, but I hate him. We’ve trained together his whole career. We used to get together after workout and like I do with Nick, I go through what we think on this side and what he should be thinking on that side.

Learning from the best in the game has helped Hunter a great deal but Williams learned the hard way that he needs to be careful when sharing trade secrets. The veteran left tackle explained when that act of kindness backfired.

“Literally, I looked at the schedule before I started helping him out and I think I looked at the schedule from the year before,” Williams said. “I didn’t think we had the Vikings on the schedule and then to my surprise we did and everything I told him, he used right then.”

Williams still will keep the lines of communication open with Bosa while they are on the same team but now he will be more careful checking the schedule when dealing with someone he could see on the other side of the ball.

