Trent Williams compares 49ers' 'extremely challenging' offense to car

Williams admits learning 49ers' offense has been 'challenging' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL for so long, many assumed he would be able to step in for the retired Joe Staley without missing a beat. But in addition to the challenge of returning to the field after sitting out all of last season, Williams also has had to deal with learning a new playbook.

Williams previously played under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for four seasons with the Washington Football Team, and while that might have given him a headstart in learning San Francisco's offense, he is still adjusting to the nuances.

"Let me compare the offense to a car," Williams told "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya. "Kyle took the car, put a new engine in it, painted it and put new rims on the wheels, and it drives a little different. It's been extremely challenging."

Williams had his worst game as a 49er in San Francisco's blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, but he and the rest of the offensive line rebounded nicely in their 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The O-line kept Jimmy Garoppolo clean, allowing zero sacks and just two quarterback pressures.

It would be entirely understandable if Williams had to shake off some rust. But as he gets more experience within the new offense, both he and the 49ers should find things less challenging.