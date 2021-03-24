Trent Williams came close to signing with Chiefs

Given his close relationship with the Shanahan family, Trent Williams wanted to stay with the 49ers. Williams’ future, though, became uncertain once the offensive tackle hit the free agent market.

Williams came close to a deal with the Chiefs, a signing he thought was imminent.

“Once I got the hunch that K.C. seemed like they were ready to make it official, I called Kyle [Shanahan],” Williams said Tuesday, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I couldn’t even get it out and just tell him, but I was just like, ‘Hey man, we need to hurry this up, if you get my drift.'”

After trading FaceTime calls with Shanahan, Williams’ agent called “an hour or so” later to tell him it was a done deal. Williams agreed to a contract that will pay him $55.1 million in guarantees.

Patrick Mahomes‘ recruitment of Williams failed, as did that of Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

Shanahan won this one, with Williams lucking into a win-win.

“I thought I would either get a lot of money and be somewhere I hated to be or I would be somewhere I love to be playing for a discount,” Williams said. “I definitely didn’t think it would be both.”

