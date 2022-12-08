If the 49ers are going to make a playoff run this season, they’re going to do it with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. That may seem like a long shot, but 49ers left tackle Trent Williams says Purdy is no ordinary rookie.

Williams told NFL Media that Purdy has already established himself as a locker room leader, and that the rest of the team is on board behind him.

“You would think he’s been in the league 15 years,” Williams said. “If you’re talking, he’ll say, ‘Shut your ass up.’ He ain’t no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your ass. You would think he’s like Peyton Manning or something. Wide receivers not running, you’ll hear him cussing a wide receiver out.”

Williams said Purdy instantly commanded the huddle when Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt and had to leave in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

“You come into a game versus one of the best teams in the league and everybody is looking at you to feed off of you,” Williams said. “If you come in and you don’t seem confident and you seem very hesitant, then everybody else starts to worry and play hesitant. When you come in and you act like you know what you’re doing and you look like you know what you’re doing, everybody is going to assume you know what you’re doing.”

Up next for the 49ers is Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Purdy vs. Brady is not quite on the same level as Manning vs. Brady, but Williams thinks the 49ers have a savvy quarterback leading them in a big game between NFC division leaders.

Trent Williams on Brock Purdy’s leadership: You’d think he’s Peyton Manning or something originally appeared on Pro Football Talk