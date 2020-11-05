Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk will miss Thursday night’s game due to contact with Kendrick Bourne

The 49ers are more like the 29ers this year.

Already grossly shorthanded due to injury, San Francisco will lose two more players based on their contact with COVID-19 positive receiver Kendrick Bourne.

The 49ers officially have placed tackle Trent Williams and receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the COVID-19/reserve list as high-risk close contacts with Bourne. Receiver Deebo Samuel, who already was due to miss the game because of injury, also will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list based on contact with Bourne.

And so, among others, the 49ers won’t have their top three receivers, their top tight end, their top tailbacks, their top quarterback, and their starting left tackle, among others on Thursday night against the Packers.

Why is the game proceeding, you ask? The league’s main focus is getting the games played. Even if it would be more “fair” to the 49ers to bump the game to Monday or Tuesday, the situation could get worse by then. Starting with the Buccaneers-Raiders game from Week Seven, the league began to convey a clear priority and preference to get the games played, even if one team will be woefully unprepared for it.

