Trent Williams believes Trey Lance will become an NFL starting quarterback, again

On Sunday night, quarterback Trey Lance returns to San Francisco. As the No. 3 quarterback on the Dallas depth chart.

Former teammate Trent Williams believes that, in time, Lance will be a QB1, again.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Williams told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, “but I think in this league when you do the right things and you’re made of the right stuff, eventually opportunity will find its way back to you.

“And I think that will happen in Trey’s case. And when it does, we’ll all see the talent everybody knows that’s inside of him.”

Lance was the starting quarterback with the 49ers. For two games. A broken ankle last season in Week 2 ended it for Lance, since the 49ers found Brock Purdy after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured (again) in December.

The 49ers traded Lance to the Cowboys in August, for a fourth-round draft pick.

Lance is under contract through 2024 with the Cowboys. It remains to be seen when, where, or if he gets a chance to start again elsewhere.