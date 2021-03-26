Trent Williams appears interested in recruiting Antonio Brown to 49ers

Williams appears interested in recruiting AB to join 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears Tom Brady and Russell Wilson aren't the only stars interested in having Antonio Brown join their Super Bowl quest in 2021.

The free-agent wide receiver posted a video of himself working out on Instagram Live on Thursday, and 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams chimed in trying to get Brown to come to the Bay.

Looks like Trent Williams wouldn’t mind seeing FA WR Antonio Brown in a #49ers jersey 👀



H/T jxse.fierro IG pic.twitter.com/8iwhgsLlp3 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 25, 2021

Brown was suspended eight games last season for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from Brown's no contest plea to burglary and battery charges and accusations he sent intimidating texts to a woman who accused the receiver of making past unwanted advances.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. Brown remains a free agent, but it is expected that he will return to the Bucs due to his strong relationship with Tom Brady.

While the 49ers checked all the primary boxes of their free-agency plan, starting with re-signing Williams to a record-breaking contract, San Francisco still has a need for a slot receiver. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk will be the top-three pass-catching options.

After seeing Kendrick Bourne join the New England Patriots, the 49ers are in need of a No. 3 receiver. That could come in the form of Alabama's Jaylen Waddle in the 2021 NFL Draft, or the 49ers could hope the combination of Richie James Jr. and Jalen Hurd does the trick. So it's clear Brown would fill a need if the 49ers were interested, but there's no reason to believe they would be.

Story continues

The 49ers already looked into acquiring Brown before the 2019 season and general manager John Lynch concluded that Brown wasn't the right fit for the team he and Kyle Shanahan were building.

While Williams might want to see the 49ers add another dynamic weapon to the arsenal, it's safe to say it won't be Brown.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast