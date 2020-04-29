Trent Williams already looks ready for his next chapter with 49ers

After being traded to the 49ers Saturday, former Redskins left tackle Trent Williams has been putting in work.

These videos, courtesy of NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson, show Williams squatting 585 lbs seemingly effortlessly, clearing hurdles and doing box jumps with ease.

The athleticism at this size is off the charts.

While the Redskins will miss the athleticism Williams brings to the offensive line, they were able to secure a 2020 fifth-round pick, which they used to nab Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson after drafting LSU LT Saahdiq Charles, and a 2021 third-round pick. Even better, the trade freed up $35 million in cap space for the Redskins.

But that's not the last the Redskins will see of Trent Williams. The two sides will meet again in 2020, as the 49ers host Washington this season.

