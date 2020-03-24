Trent Williams' agent criticizes Redskins for not dealing in good faith, asks for team to make a move

Somehow, Trent Williams is still with the Washington Redskins.

And Williams isn’t happy about it.

At the beginning of March, Washington finally let the unhappy Williams seek a trade. It was a long time coming, and it made little sense why the Redskins hadn’t done it before.

But a few weeks later Williams was still on the roster. On Tuesday, Williams’ agent released a statement claiming that Washington is not dealing in good faith, providing inconsistent trade demands. Williams wants to be traded or released, his agent said.

Trent Williams wants out of Washington

The Redskins, who have botched plenty of situations through the years, miscalculated the Williams situation.

Williams has insisted he won’t play for the Redskins again. His displeasure goes back to a misdiagnosis of a growth on his head that he said turned out to be cancerous. Washington stubbornly held onto him anyway.

Williams’ agent Vincent Taylor put pressure on the Redskins to get something done now by releasing a statement through ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

A statement from Trent Williams’ agent Vincent Taylor to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/jU04QMpegE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

It seemed to be a bit of a warning that if the Redskins don’t act, Williams won’t be quiet about the team much longer. In fact, that process started with Taylor’s statement.

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is hoping to be traded or released. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Redskins haven’t made Williams move yet

Washington has wasted a lot of time on a situation that is clearly not going to get better. The Redskins could have traded Williams last year, but didn’t. They could have done it this month, but haven’t yet even with the NFL’s trading market being as active as ever.

Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler and just 31 years old. Even though he didn’t play at all in 2019 and his displeasure with the Redskins has gotten fairly ugly, a lot of teams need offensive line help and Williams is the rare option who could be acquired.

That is, if the rebuilding Redskins ever decide to get whatever value they can out of one of their tradable assets. Williams would appreciate that.

