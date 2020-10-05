How Trent Williams, 49ers were graded by PFF in Week 4 loss to Eagles

Williams graded out poorly for awful performance vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams set the bar high from the moment he stepped onto the 49ers’ practice field this summer.

That is what made the left tackle's performance Sunday night so mystifying.

Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowl player who was acquired this spring to replace NFL All-Decade lett tackle Joe Staley. Williams surrendered two sacks and four total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, in the 49ers' 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was also called for holding in the first quarter and a false start to back up the 49ers on their final drive with less than two minutes remaining.

Afterward, coach Kyle Shanahan said there were no physical issues that contributed to Williams’ out-of-character performance.

“Just didn't have one of his best games,” Shanahan said. “I'll see more when I watch the film (Sunday night). But I thought as a whole, the entire offense struggled a little bit.

“Right when we did get some things going, it was really one weak link on each play that just got us in some bad situations and costs us some drives. So (I) expect him to do better and expect all of us to do better.”

Williams' poor performance was probably the most shocking aspect of the team’s nationally televised loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are some of the other lows and highs from the 49ers’ Week 4 showing via PFF:

Thumbs down

QB Nick Mullens: His PFF grade of 26.9 was the lowest of any starting quarterback in the NFL this season. He accounted for three giveaways, and his offensive line did not help much, either. He was under pressure on 17 of his 31 dropbacks.

RG Daniel Brunskill: He allowed two sacks and four pressures and had the lowest pass-blocking grade on a night when the offensive line had a poor showing. Brunskill was beaten on the fourth-quarter play that resulted in Mullens’ costly sack-strip that set up the Eagles’ go-ahead touchdown.

LG Laken Tomlinson: He surrendered three pressures, including a sack.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair: In coverage, he gave up a team-worst 48 yards receiving on three targets that resulted in two completions.

Thumbs up

TE George Kittle: He produced the highest grade of any tight end for the week, entering the Monday night games. He had six contested catches, which is the most for any player in a game since 2018. He had 15 receptions for 183 yards on 15 targets.

C Ben Garland: He was the top performer on the offensive line with no quarterback pressures allowed.

DL Arik Armstead: He registered a half-sack while registering a career-high eight quarterback pressures. He also had four stops –- two apiece against the run and pass.

DE Kerry Hyder: His strong play this season continued with five quarterback pressures, including a half-sack.

CB Jamar Taylor: On the first play after replacing injured nickel back K’Waun Williams, Taylor registered a sack. He was not targeted in any of his seven snaps in pass coverage.