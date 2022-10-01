Trent Williams to make 49ers return in 'no time,' in good spirits at facility

Williams in good spirits, will make 49ers return in 'no time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams still isn't putting any weight on his injured ankle but the All-Pro left tackle was in good spirits when spotted at the 49ers' facility on Saturday.

Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, exited the locker room Saturday wearing a walking boot on his right ankle. The veteran was also using a knee scooter to prevent himself from putting weight on his injured foot.

Williams spoke briefly to NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday, expressing relief that the injury did not require surgery. While the expected timeframe for his return still is 4-to-6 weeks, Williams said that he is doing well and will be back in “no time.”

Williams is no stranger to high ankle sprains. It is the same injury that kept him from playing in the 49ers' Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Replacing arguably the best left tackle in the NFL is not an easy task, but Colton McKivitz has experience doing the job. The West Virginia product stepped in for Williams in that final regular season matchup in January at SoFi Stadium.

Coach Kyle Shanahan knows Williams leaves big shoes to fill but is confident McKivitz has the ability to hold down the position. The 26-year old was non-plussed when told the news he was step-in last season and allowed four pressures, two sacks and two hurries in 27 pass plays.

“Just the game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said. “That was such a big game and we were really hoping we were going to have Trent, obviously. And Trent tried his hardest all the way up to game time.

“I just remember when we told Colton he was up and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and he performed. It was a huge challenge going against those two edge players they had and he just battled all game. Whether he gets beat or not, he’s going to be there every play and that always gives you a chance.”

McKivitz stepped in at left tackle after Williams left the game in Denver. The swing tackle played 11 total snaps, 10 of which were pass plays, and allowed just one hurry.

Williams likely will be at Levi’s Stadium for the Monday night clash with the Rams, but will be relegated to the suite level due to his mobility being limited.

