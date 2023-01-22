Here’s how Trent Williams, 49ers coaches interrupted Cowboys’ kicking warmups

The 49ers’ mental games started instantly in San Francisco. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was going through his pregame routine, a very important one considering his 1-for-5 outing on extra points in the wild card round before a group of 49ers players and coaches got in his way.

A spirited meeting between plays from both teams ensued, with a star for the 49ers chirping at Dallas and it even sparked the the Cowboys owner to come down and speak to his kicker. Take a look at the full string of events.

Maher interrupted during warmups

A little drama in Cowboys-49ers pregame: Niners apparently took offense to Cowboys kicker Brett Maher warming up on side of field, stepping in middle of his operation to interrupt drill. Niners eventually allowed Maher to resume kicking. He made next try. pic.twitter.com/zOuYIDp3El — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 22, 2023

The Cowboys kicker was going through his routine normally before San Francisco players began to stand in his way. This sparked the likes of John Fassel and injured long snapper Jake McQuaide to stand in between the altercation.

Trent Williams gets in the Cowboys' grill

Trent Williams throwing that subtle elbow… pic.twitter.com/0kb3PgscJf — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 22, 2023

The San Francisco captain was front-and-center during the situation and hung around longer than his counterparts. Before leaving, he made sure to give a bump to the Cowboys’ injured long snapper.

Jerry makes his field visit

Minutes later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with kicker Brett Maher and holder Bryan Anger before the field-goal warmup again resumed. Jones then chatted with 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. https://t.co/U7zHqtXblw pic.twitter.com/mFMosWg2Ez — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 22, 2023

In classic Jerry Jones fashion, he wasn’t going to be outshined on the field during the situation. The Dallas owner had a brief visit with his kicker and holder, giving them hugs and likely made some glances before going to have a chat with the San Francisco kicker. As kickoff approaches, it’ll be interesting to watch if tempers flare even more.

