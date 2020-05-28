Trent Williams, 49ers agree to restructure final year of contract

Everyone is excited about the 49ers' acquisition of Trent Williams, from fans to running back Raheem Mostert.

The 49ers acquired the seven-time Pro-Bowl tackle in a trade with Washington during the 2020 NFL Draft, acquiring Williams to fill the hole left by the retiring Joe Staley. Williams, who sat out the 2019 season due to issues with his contract and Washington's management over what he considered a botched diagnosis of a cancerous tumor on his scalp.

The 32-year-old has one-year remaining on his contract with the 49ers, and the team already has agreed to restructure his contract to help out a player who didn't collect a check last year, Williams told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

From NFL Now: New #49ers LT Trent Williams told me on RapSheet + Friends that he's agreed to a tweaked final year of his contract, pending physical. My understanding is it gives him some upfront money (a nice thing, since he earned zero last year). pic.twitter.com/fAf28yGm15 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 28, 2020

"One thing that Trent Williams told me during the interview is that he did get an agreement on the restructured final year of his contract due to make $12.5 million," Rapoport said Thursday on NFL Network. "Still going to make about that sum, but the 49ers put some of this money upfront. A little help for a guy who remember didn't make anything in 2019."

The restructured contract will kick in after Williams takes his physical. His base salary still is set at $12.5 million, per the NFLPA, but that number will drop once he receives the upfront money.

For the 49ers to find a way to quietly deal with Staley's retirement and secure an upgrade at the position was a stroke of genius. General manager John Lynch was concerned that the 49ers first-round trade up for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in which they surrendered a fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings would hamper their ability to secure a deal for Williams. It did not, as the 49ers sent a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick to Washington for the star tackle.

Williams is thrilled to be reunited with coach Kyle Shanahan who was his offensive coordinator in Washington early in his career. He also feels "rejuvenated" after a year away from football and is in tremendous shape.

In an offseason of crafty moves, the 49ers trading for Williams is something that's sure to keep opponents up at night and keep Sean McVay asking for one more IPA.

