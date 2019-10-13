5-0.

That's the 49ers' record after they beat the Rams 20-7 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Before the clock hit 0:00, injured 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor tweeted a message to all the people that still don't believe in the only undefeated team in the NFC.

Best pretenders in the country — Trent Taylor (@Trent5Taylor) October 13, 2019

Taylor is right. If you don't believe in this 49ers team by now, you're missing something special. San Francisco is 5-0 for the first time since the 1990 season.

🚨 SOUND THE ALARMS 🚨



The 49ers are 5-0 for the first since 1990! pic.twitter.com/ReSaRKoqN0



— ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2019

Robert Salah's defense put the clamps on Jared Goff and the Rams offense, holding them to 165 yards of total offense. The fourth-year quarterback threw for a career-low 78 yards.

As for Taylor, he's on injured reserve as he recovers from surgery on a broken foot. If the 49ers choose to activate him in a few weeks, it will only make the best team in the NFC that much more dangerous.

The 49ers aren't "pretenders" anymore. They are in fact legitimate contenders to win the Super Bowl, and Taylor wants to make sure all the doubters sit down.

Trent Taylor trash talks haters after 49ers beat Rams to move to 5-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area