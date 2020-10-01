Trent Taylor posts hilarious kickoff coverage notes on Boston Scott

49ers' Taylor posts hilarious notes on ex-college teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you see Trent Taylor suplex Philadelphia Eagles kick return Boston Scott at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night, there's a very good reason.

The two players were teammates from 2013 through 2016 at Louisiana State, and this weekend, they will face each other in the NFL.

Earlier this week, Taylor posted a photo on his Instagram story of his kickoff coverage notes for Scott (H/T 49ers Reddit User NotThisYear). They are hilarious.

Per 49ers Reddit User NotThisYear, Trent Taylor posted this on his IG story this week.



Taylor and Eagles RB Boston Scott were teammates at Louisiana Tech from 2013 through 2016. Now they face each other on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4mKAvO0Xj6 — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) October 1, 2020

Aside from Taylor saying he might put a wrestling move on his friend, he also noted that hitting Scott in the head would be a bad idea due to his extra-extra-large helmet.

Taylor was drafted by the 49ers in 2017 and Scott was selected by the Eagles in 2018, but the two teams didn't play each other in 2018 or 2019, so this is the first time the two ex-teammates will face each other.

Scott, through three games this season, has returned three kickoffs for 65 total yards.

Taylor has played on just 11 percent of the 49ers special teams snaps this season, according to Pro Football Reference, but there's a good chance he asks the special teams coach to put him in on every 49ers kickoff Sunday night.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Eagles is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday on NBC.