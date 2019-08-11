Trent Taylor has foot surgery, expected to miss start of 49ers' season

SANTA CLARA -- Wide receiver Trent Taylor, one of the standouts of 49ers training camp, underwent surgery to repair a fractured foot, the team said Saturday.

It isn't known how long Taylor is expected to be sidelined because of the injury, but he certainly will not be available when the 49ers open the regular season Sept. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers hope to have Taylor back early in the season, a team official said, and the receiver tweeted a message echoing the same.

Thanks everyone for reaching out! Just missing a couple of games but I'll be back soon and better than ever I promise you that!! 💪 — Trent Taylor (@Trent5Taylor) August 11, 2019

Taylor complained of soreness on the outside of his foot after practice Thursday, and an X-ray revealed a fractured pinkie toe, a 49ers spokesperson said. The decision was made to insert a screw into the toe Friday to enable Taylor to return to the playing field with minimal time lost in the regular season.

Taylor, a fifth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech in 2017, had 43 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He underwent offseason back surgery last year and struggled, appearing in 14 games and catching just 26 passes for 215 yards.

