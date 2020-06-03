Wide receiver Trent Taylor was a popular target for Jimmy Garoppolo when Garoppolo took over as the 49ers quarterback in the 2017 season, but injuries have kept Taylor from building on that rapport.

Garoppolo tore his ACL early in the 2018 season and Taylor missed all of last season with a foot injury, so they haven’t played in a game together in quite some time. They’re working to reestablish the relationship ahead of camp this summer, however.

Taylor has been one of a handful of 49ers receivers working out with Garoppolo recently and thinks it will be “real beneficial” for all involved once the 49ers move closer to the regular season. Even more beneficial for Taylor is the fact that he’s back to feeling 100 percent physically.

“I’m back to doing all my normal stuff,” Taylor said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t know if you would say that I’m ready to go out and play a football game. I mean, I could if I had to. But mainly, I’m just steadily getting back to normal right now. It feels good. My foot’s able to run routes and make cuts right now. So I’m real happy to be back doing that.”

Jalen Hurd has joined Taylor at the workouts and is another wideout coming off of a season-ending injury. Getting both back into the mix should make for a lot of competition for spots in the lineup come the summer.

Trent Taylor “back to doing all my normal stuff” in workouts with Jimmy Garoppolo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk