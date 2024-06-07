Trent Sisley is one of Indiana's best players. And state's top schools set to battle it out for him.

Flory Bidunga stole the show. That was understandable, considering he is IndyStar Mr. Basketball and Wednesday night’s Indiana All-Stars game vs. the Junior All-Stars was his swan song at Memorial Gym in Kokomo.

But for a good spell of the first half, Heritage Hills’ junior Trent Sisley was the most impressive player on the court. That should come as no surprise either; the 6-8 Sisley, one of the state’s top players regardless of class, will soar past 2,000 career points as a senior (he is already at 1,715) and be in contention for next year’s Mr. Basketball award.

After the game, Sisley took a picture with Bidunga. The Kokomo star finished with 34 points and 22 rebounds, while Sisley scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half, connecting on 4-for-5 from the 3-point line (all in the first half).

Indiana Junior All-Star Trent Sisley (33) dunks the ball during their game against the Kentucky All-Stars on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in Scottsburg, Ind. at Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium for the first game of the Indiana vs Kentucky All-Stars basketball week.

“It was his last game here and the crowd was going crazy for him when he got announced,” Sisley said. “Guarding him is hard, obviously. It showed tonight. He’s a great player.”

For those who only see Sisley during his high school season, watching him play for the Junior All-Stars or on the travel circuit is a bit of a different experience. Sisley averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 blocked shots per game as a junior at Heritage Hills, doing a little bit of everything. He shot 33.7% from the 3-point line, but took almost 80% of his shots inside the 3-point arc.

But on the Adidas 3SSB circuit with his Indiana Elite team, Sisley has connected on 44% from the 3-point line (15-for-34) on about a quarter of his total shots. Playing alongside Greenfield-Central star Braylon Mullins (19.6 ppg) and 6-11 Malachi Moreno, one of the top centers in the country from Kentucky, Sisley is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for a team that is 13-0.

In the Junior All-Stars' 130-103 win over the Kentucky Juniors on Sunday at Scottsburg, Sisley went for 20 points (2-for-5 from 3) with six rebounds and three assists.

“I think I’ve had a lot of success this spring with Indiana Elite stretching the floor and playing the perimeter,” Sisley said. “So, I’m just carrying it over into games like this.”

It is probably an accurate reflection of how a college program would utilize Sisley on the offensive end. He has talked to Mullins about potentially playing together with him in college.

“It’s been great (playing with him),” Sisley said. “I think our games kind of complement each other. I haven’t been playing with him for too long, but I think we’ve had great success so far. He’s a great guy to play with and a great person. … I don’t know where it would be (playing with him in college). We’ve talked about it a little bit, but not too much. It could happen or it could not.”

Indiana Junior All-Star Trent Sisley (33) goes for a dunk during their game against the Kentucky All-Stars on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in Scottsburg, Ind. at Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium for the first game of the Indiana vs Kentucky All-Stars basketball week.

Sisley’s recruitment has remained mostly the same group of schools going back to his freshman year of high school. He solidified his official visit plans on Thursday:

>> The weekend of Sept. 6 to Purdue.

>> The weekend of Sept. 20 to Indiana.

>> The weekend of Sept. 27 to Notre Dame.

His father, Matt Sisley, said an official visit to Michigan State is also in the works but a date is not yet set. Sisley will take an unofficial visit to Michigan on June 14.

“I kind of know those schools the best,” Sisley said. “I think everyone else (other coaches) kind of know that a little bit so that might be part of the reason (others haven’t offered). But I’m comfortable with the schools that have been recruiting me.”

It could be a long few months for fans of those programs hoping to hear a decision on Sisley. But considering what he showed on Wednesday night, the excitement is warranted.

