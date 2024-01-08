Trent Sherfield's wild touchdown catch ties Bills-Dolphins at 7-7

After going down 7-0, the Bills have responded well with a wild scoring play to tie the game at 7-7.

On second-and-goal from the 6, quarterback Josh Allen threw a pass over the middle that went high in the air off of Andrew Van Ginkel’s helmet. But receiver Trent Sherfield tracked the ball well, caught it, and dragged his toes in the back of the end zone for the score.

It was Sherfield’s ninth catch of the season — his first since the Dec. 10 victory over Kansas City.

Allen is now 9-of-14 passing for 158 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He’s also rushed three times for 17 yards.

The Bills have a few injury concerns. Receiver Gabe Davis (knee) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) are both questionable to return.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas also suffered an apparent leg injury with just over four minutes left in the second quarter and walked to the sideline with trainers.